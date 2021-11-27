Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $47,815,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $6,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $6,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $435,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIBS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 22,500 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

