Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,313 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 311,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

