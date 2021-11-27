Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

