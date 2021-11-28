Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in India Globalization Capital were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 279,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.13. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

