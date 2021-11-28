Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 248,151 Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Avenue Therapeutics were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATXI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Avenue Therapeutics Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

