Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 60,006 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 426,055 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 197,989 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.76 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

