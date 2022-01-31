Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $409.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

