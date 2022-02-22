Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Body

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $56,910,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $398.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).