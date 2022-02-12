Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.26

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.26 and last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 2800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

