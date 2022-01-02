Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,222 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 188,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 150,422 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)