Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $436.17

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $436.17 and last traded at $433.77, with a volume of 124473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $432.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.80 and a 200-day moving average of $408.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

