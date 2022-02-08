Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,863,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84.

