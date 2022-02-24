Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $67,826,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

