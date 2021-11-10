Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS): Price Now Near $64.41; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VRNS

At the moment, VRNS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. VRNS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VRNS ranks 227th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

VRNS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VRNS’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.7%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VRNS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VRNS: Daily RSI Analysis VRNS’s RSI now stands at 84.6939.

VRNS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

