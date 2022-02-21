Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.50 million-$96.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after buying an additional 457,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

