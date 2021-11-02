Vector Group Ltd (VGR): Price Down $-0.24 (-1.74)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VGR

At the moment, VGR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row VGR has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Tobacco Products stocks, VGR ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VGR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VGR’s price is down $-0.24 (-1.74%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as VGR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VGR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VGR: Daily RSI Analysis For VGR, its RSI is now at 51.

VGR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For VGR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on VGR may find value in this recent story:

Vector Group to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

MIAMI, November 01, 2021–Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

