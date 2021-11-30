Vector Group Ltd (VGR): Price Now Near $15.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VGR

At the time of this writing, VGR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-1.66%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VGR ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Tobacco Products stocks.

VGR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VGR’s price is down $-0.2 (-1.27%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row VGR has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Vector Group Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VGR: Daily RSI Analysis VGR’s RSI now stands at 0.

VGR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

