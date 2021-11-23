Vector Group Ltd (VGR): Price Now Near $16.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VGR

VGR (Get Ratings)’s 16.62 Vector Group Ltd in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VGR ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Tobacco Products stocks.

VGR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VGR’s price is up $0.25 (1.53%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Vector Group Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VGR: Daily RSI Analysis For VGR, its RSI is now at 43.1034.

VGR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

