Vedanta Ltd (VEDL): Price Now Near $15.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VEDL

Currently, VEDL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.23%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as VEDL has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, VEDL ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VEDL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VEDL’s price is up $0.7 (4.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as VEDL has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows VEDL’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

