Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV): Price Up $2.69 (0.92)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VEEV

At the moment, VEEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on VEEV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

VEEV ranks 22nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

VEEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VEEV’s price is up $2.69 (0.92%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as VEEV has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows VEEV’s price action over the past 90 days.