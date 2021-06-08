Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV): Price Up $2.69 (0.92)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VEEV
At the moment, VEEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on VEEV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
VEEV ranks 22nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.
VEEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, VEEV’s price is up $2.69 (0.92%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as VEEV has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows VEEV’s price action over the past 90 days.
Investors and traders in VEEV may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: 5 Reasons to Buy Veeva Systems Stock After Its Q1 Earnings Beat Veeva Systems’ (NYSE: VEEV) stock price recently popped after the cloud services company posted solid numbers for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Its adjusted net income grew 40% to $146.9 million, or $0.91 per share, which also topped expectations by $0.13. The cloud services market is crowded, but Veeva dominates its niche for life sciences customer relationship management (CRM) services. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
