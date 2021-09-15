Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.95)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (1.14)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VLDR

Currently, VLDR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (1.14%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

VLDR ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

VLDR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VLDR’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.95%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row VLDR has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows VLDR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VLDR: Daily RSI Analysis For VLDR, its RSI is now at 4.

VLDR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

