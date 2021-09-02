Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR): Price Now Near $6.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VLDR

At the moment, VLDR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.66%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on VLDR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VLDR ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

VLDR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VLDR’s price is up $0.15 (2.23%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that VLDR has seen 3 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Velodyne Lidar Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VLDR: Daily RSI Analysis VLDR’s RSI now stands at 100.

VLDR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

