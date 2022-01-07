Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Lowered to $2.95

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $3.50 to $2.95 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.41.

VNTR stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?