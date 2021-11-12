Venator Materials PLC (VNTR): Price Now Near $3.33; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VNTR

Currently, VNTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VNTR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VNTR ranks 58th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

VNTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VNTR’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.6%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VNTR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VNTR: Daily RSI Analysis For VNTR, its RSI is now at 84.6154.

VNTR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For VNTR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on VNTR may find value in this recent story:

