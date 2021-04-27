Ventas Inc (VTR): Price Now Near $55.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VTR

At the time of this writing, VTR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row VTR has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on VTR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VTR’s price is up $0.13 (0.23%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that VTR has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows VTR’s price action over the past 90 days.

