VEON Ltd (VEON): Price Now Near $1.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VEON

Currently, VEON (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.29%) from the hour prior. VEON has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VEON ranks 58th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

VEON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VEON’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.28%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on VEON; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. VEON Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VEON: Daily RSI Analysis For VEON, its RSI is now at 66.6667.

VEON and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

