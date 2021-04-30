VEREIT Inc (VER): Price Now Near $47.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VER

Currently, VER (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, VER ranks 202nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VER’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VER’s price is down $-0.66 (-1.38%) from the day prior. VER has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows VER’s price action over the past 90 days.

For VER News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on VER may find value in this recent story:

VEREIT Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of VEREIT, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VER

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) to Realty Income Corporation is fair to VEREIT shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own.

