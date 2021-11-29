Vericel Corp (VCEL): Price Now Near $39.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VCEL
At the time of this writing, VCEL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.8 (2.09%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VCEL has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, VCEL ranks 45th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
VCEL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, VCEL’s price is up $0.57 (1.5%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows VCEL’s price action over the past 90 days.
VCEL: Daily RSI Analysis
