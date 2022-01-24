Verint Systems Inc (VRNT): Price Down $-0.73 (-1.39)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.61 (-1.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VRNT

At the moment, VRNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-1.16%) from the hour prior. VRNT has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VRNT ranks 51st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

VRNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VRNT’s price is down $-0.73 (-1.39%) from the day prior. VRNT has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Verint Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VRNT: Daily RSI Analysis For VRNT, its RSI is now at 0.

VRNT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

