Verisign Inc (VRSN): Price Now Near $219.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VRSN

At the time of this writing, VRSN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.78 (0.36%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VRSN has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VRSN ranks 39th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

VRSN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VRSN’s price is up $3.69 (1.71%) from the day prior. VRSN has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VRSN’s price action over the past 90 days.