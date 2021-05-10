Verisign Inc (VRSN): Price Now Near $222.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VRSN

At the moment, VRSN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.22 (0.55%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, VRSN ranks 157th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VRSN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VRSN’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.11%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as VRSN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VRSN’s price action over the past 90 days.

