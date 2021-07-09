Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK): Price Down $-0.79 (-0.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.52 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VRSK

Currently, VRSK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VRSK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, VRSK ranks 327th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VRSK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VRSK’s price is down $-0.79 (-0.44%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row VRSK has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Verisk Analytics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.