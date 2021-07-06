Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK): Price Now Near $175.95; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VRSK

Currently, VRSK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.1 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VRSK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, VRSK ranks 371st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VRSK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VRSK’s price is down $-1.55 (-0.87%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as VRSK has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Verisk Analytics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.