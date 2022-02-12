Veritable L.P. Buys 161 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

