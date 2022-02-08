Veritable L.P. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

