Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading