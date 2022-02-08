Veritable L.P. Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $587.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

