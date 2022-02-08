Veritable L.P. Has $6.33 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 144,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 402,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,217,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,576,000 after purchasing an additional 82,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

