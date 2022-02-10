Veritable L.P. Purchases 26 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $640.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $670.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

