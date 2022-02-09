Veritable L.P. Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,318. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More