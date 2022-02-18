Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Body

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1,273.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

