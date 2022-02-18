Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000.
Shares of SIERU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.
