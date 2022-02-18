Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

