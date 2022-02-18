Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).