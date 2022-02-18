Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.81% of One Equity Partners Open Water I worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEPW. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OEPW opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

