Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $21.88

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $24.00. Veritone shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 3,265 shares.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.08.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Veritone by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 136.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

