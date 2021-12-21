Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

