Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 41,439,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,127,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 893,345 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

