Vermilion Energy Inc (VET): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.08)% Over Past Day, Up $0.14 (1.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VET

Currently, VET (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (1.13%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row VET has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VET ranks 36th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

VET’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VET’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.08%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as VET has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Vermilion Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VET: Daily RSI Analysis VET’s RSI now stands at 0.

VET and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error