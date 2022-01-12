Vermilion Energy Inc (VET): Price Now Near $15.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VET

Currently, VET (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.95%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VET has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, VET ranks 49th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VET’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VET’s price is up $0.28 (1.88%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as VET has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows VET’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VET: Daily RSI Analysis For VET, its RSI is now at 100.

VET and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For VET News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on VET may find value in this recent story:

Vermilion Energy: New Era Of Dividend Growth Starting, 10%+ Yield To Follow